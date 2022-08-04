Enel SpA (OTCMKTS:ENLAY) Short Interest Update

Enel SpA (OTCMKTS:ENLAY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 55,400 shares, a decrease of 19.1% from the June 30th total of 68,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,666,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
A number of research analysts have commented on ENLAY shares. Citigroup raised Enel from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. UBS Group cut their target price on Enel from €9.50 ($9.79) to €9.00 ($9.28) in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Barclays cut their target price on Enel from €9.20 ($9.48) to €8.50 ($8.76) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Enel from €9.20 ($9.48) to €9.00 ($9.28) in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Enel from €9.25 ($9.54) to €9.75 ($10.05) in a research report on Monday, June 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $8.63.
Enel Trading Up 1.0 %
OTCMKTS ENLAY opened at $4.94 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.33. Enel has a one year low of $4.68 and a one year high of $9.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.64 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.82.
Enel Cuts Dividend
Enel Company Profile
Enel SpA operates as an integrated electricity and gas operator worldwide. The company generates, transmits, distributes, purchases, transports, and sells electricity; transports and markets natural gas; supplies LNG; designs, develops, constructs, operates, manages, and maintains generation plants and distribution grids; and designs, constructs, and operates merchant lines.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Enel (ENLAY)
- Is it Time to Tap Molson Coors or Will Beer Sales Turn Flat?
- There Are Different Types of Stock To Invest In
- PayPal Continues To Struggle As Competition Increases
- Is Starbucks Shooting For The Moon?
- Two High-Yield Deep-Values You Shouldn’t Ignore
Receive News & Ratings for Enel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.