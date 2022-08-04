Enel SpA (OTCMKTS:ENLAY) Short Interest Update

Enel SpA (OTCMKTS:ENLAY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 55,400 shares, a decrease of 19.1% from the June 30th total of 68,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,666,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have commented on ENLAY shares. Citigroup raised Enel from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. UBS Group cut their target price on Enel from €9.50 ($9.79) to €9.00 ($9.28) in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Barclays cut their target price on Enel from €9.20 ($9.48) to €8.50 ($8.76) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Enel from €9.20 ($9.48) to €9.00 ($9.28) in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Enel from €9.25 ($9.54) to €9.75 ($10.05) in a research report on Monday, June 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $8.63.

Get Enel alerts:

Enel Trading Up 1.0 %

OTCMKTS ENLAY opened at $4.94 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.33. Enel has a one year low of $4.68 and a one year high of $9.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.64 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.82.

Enel Cuts Dividend

Enel Company Profile

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 19th will be issued a $0.1152 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 18th. This represents a dividend yield of 4.88%. Enel’s dividend payout ratio is presently 75.00%.

(Get Rating)

Enel SpA operates as an integrated electricity and gas operator worldwide. The company generates, transmits, distributes, purchases, transports, and sells electricity; transports and markets natural gas; supplies LNG; designs, develops, constructs, operates, manages, and maintains generation plants and distribution grids; and designs, constructs, and operates merchant lines.

See Also

