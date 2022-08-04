Enerplus Co. (TSE:ERF) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Enerplus Co. (TSE:ERF – Get Rating) (NYSE:ERF) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the twelve analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$20.13.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ERF. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Enerplus from C$29.00 to C$30.00 in a report on Monday, July 4th. Scotiabank raised shares of Enerplus from a “sector perform” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from C$20.00 to C$25.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. Finally, CIBC cut their price objective on shares of Enerplus from C$28.00 to C$25.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 13th.

Get Enerplus alerts:

Enerplus Trading Down 5.9 %

TSE:ERF opened at C$16.53 on Friday. Enerplus has a 12 month low of C$6.12 and a 12 month high of C$23.29. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$18.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$16.69. The company has a current ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 104.50. The company has a market capitalization of C$3.97 billion and a P/E ratio of 13.02.

Insider Buying and Selling

Enerplus ( TSE:ERF Get Rating ) (NYSE:ERF) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The oil and natural gas company reported C$0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.68 by C$0.06. The business had revenue of C$650.02 million for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Enerplus will post 3.0299997 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Enerplus news, Senior Officer Ian Charles Dundas purchased 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$16.47 per share, for a total transaction of C$32,932.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 321,852 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$5,299,679.40.

Enerplus Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Enerplus Corporation, together with subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and development of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and Canada. The company's oil and natural gas properties are located primarily in North Dakota, Colorado, and Pennsylvania; and Alberta, British Columbia, and Saskatchewan.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Enerplus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enerplus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.