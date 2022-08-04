EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT) Shares Sold by Texas Permanent School Fund

Texas Permanent School Fund trimmed its stake in shares of EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT – Get Rating) by 2.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 213,266 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 5,680 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund owned about 0.06% of EQT worth $7,338,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Forrestal Agricultural Corp acquired a new stake in shares of EQT during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $183,175,000. Soroban Capital Partners LP purchased a new position in shares of EQT during the 4th quarter worth approximately $157,875,000. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd increased its stake in shares of EQT by 125.7% during the 1st quarter. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd now owns 5,610,868 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $193,069,000 after purchasing an additional 3,124,354 shares in the last quarter. Third Point LLC purchased a new position in shares of EQT during the 4th quarter worth approximately $108,505,000. Finally, Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. increased its stake in shares of EQT by 17.6% during the 4th quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 4,696,603 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $102,433,000 after purchasing an additional 701,203 shares in the last quarter. 90.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on EQT. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of EQT from $58.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. TD Securities raised their price objective on shares of EQT from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 29th. StockNews.com raised shares of EQT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Scotiabank assumed coverage on shares of EQT in a research note on Wednesday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $54.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Tudor Pickering raised shares of EQT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, April 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.83.

EQT Stock Up 2.2 %

Shares of NYSE EQT opened at $42.79 on Thursday. EQT Co. has a 52-week low of $15.71 and a 52-week high of $50.41. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $40.78 and a 200-day moving average of $34.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.83 billion, a PE ratio of -15.73, a P/E/G ratio of 0.22 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

EQT (NYSE:EQT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.32. The company had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.63 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.07 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 61.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that EQT Co. will post 3.74 EPS for the current year.

EQT Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 8th. This is a boost from EQT’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.40%. EQT’s payout ratio is currently -18.38%.

EQT Profile

EQT Corporation operates as a natural gas production company in the United States. The company produces natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), including ethane, propane, isobutane, butane, and natural gasoline. As of December 31, 2021, it had 25.0 trillion cubic feet of proved natural gas, NGLs, and crude oil reserves across approximately 2.0 million gross acres, including 1.7 million gross acres in the Marcellus play.

Featured Articles

