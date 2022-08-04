EverQuote (NASDAQ:EVER) PT Lowered to $15.00

EverQuote (NASDAQ:EVER – Get Rating) had its target price dropped by investment analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $16.00 to $15.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 43.95% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on EVER. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on EverQuote from $25.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Oppenheimer cut their price target on EverQuote from $20.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Raymond James downgraded EverQuote from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. William Blair downgraded EverQuote from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, B. Riley assumed coverage on EverQuote in a research note on Monday, April 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, EverQuote has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $18.43.

EverQuote Stock Performance

NASDAQ:EVER opened at $10.42 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $9.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.63. EverQuote has a 52-week low of $7.34 and a 52-week high of $26.25. The company has a market cap of $312.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.36 and a beta of 1.19.

Insider Buying and Selling

EverQuote ( NASDAQ:EVER Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.47) by $0.35. EverQuote had a negative return on equity of 25.46% and a negative net margin of 5.50%. The firm had revenue of $101.92 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $94.77 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.07) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that EverQuote will post -1.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CTO David Brainard sold 5,157 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.29, for a total transaction of $47,908.53. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 128,653 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,195,186.37. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 6,555 shares of company stock valued at $60,659. 37.22% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On EverQuote

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new position in EverQuote during the 1st quarter worth about $189,000. Rubric Capital Management LP bought a new position in EverQuote during the 4th quarter worth about $20,019,000. Boston Partners bought a new position in EverQuote during the 4th quarter worth about $180,000. Emerald Advisers LLC increased its holdings in EverQuote by 92.3% during the 1st quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 2,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio increased its holdings in EverQuote by 154.8% during the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 34,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $556,000 after purchasing an additional 20,900 shares in the last quarter.

EverQuote Company Profile

EverQuote, Inc operates an online marketplace for insurance shopping in the United States. The company's online marketplace offers consumers shopping for auto, home and renters, life, and health insurance. It serves carriers and agents, as well as indirect distributors. The company was formerly known as AdHarmonics, Inc, and changed its name to EverQuote, Inc in November 2014.

