EZFill (EZFL) to Release Earnings on Thursday

EZFill (NASDAQ:EZFL – Get Rating) will be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, August 11th. Individual interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

EZFill (NASDAQ:EZFL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $2.34 million during the quarter.

EZFL stock opened at $0.64 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 8.77, a current ratio of 8.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The business has a 50-day moving average of $0.62 and a 200-day moving average of $0.85. EZFill has a fifty-two week low of $0.36 and a fifty-two week high of $5.49.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in EZFill stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of EZFill Holdings Inc. ( NASDAQ:EZFL Get Rating ) by 10.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 386,132 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 37,332 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned 1.47% of EZFill worth $405,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Institutional investors own 4.43% of the company’s stock.

EZFill Holdings Inc operates as a mobile fueling company primarily in Florida. The company offers consumers and businesses with on-demand fueling services directly to their locations. It also provides its services for commercial and specialty customers, at-site delivery during downtimes and enables operators to begin daily operations with fueled vehicles.

