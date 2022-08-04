Fanuc Co. (OTCMKTS:FANUY) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Fanuc Co. (OTCMKTS:FANUY – Get Rating) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have given a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company.

Several brokerages have recently commented on FANUY. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Fanuc from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 16th. Daiwa Capital Markets downgraded Fanuc from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 30th. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded Fanuc from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group downgraded Fanuc from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

Fanuc Stock Performance

OTCMKTS FANUY opened at $16.90 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $34.12 billion, a PE ratio of 24.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 14.61 and a beta of 1.01. The business’s fifty day moving average is $15.91 and its 200 day moving average is $16.95. Fanuc has a fifty-two week low of $14.25 and a fifty-two week high of $25.21.

About Fanuc

Fanuc ( OTCMKTS:FANUY Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.17. The company had revenue of $1.63 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.52 billion. Fanuc had a return on equity of 10.07% and a net margin of 20.75%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Fanuc will post 0.7 EPS for the current year.

Fanuc Corporation provides factory automation products in Japan, the Americas, Europe, China, the rest of Asia, and internationally. The company offers CNC series products, servo motors, lasers, robots, compact machining centers, electric injection molding machines, wire electrical discharge machines, and ultra-precision machines.

