Fathom Digital Manufacturing (NYSE:FATH) Shares Gap Down to $4.14

Fathom Digital Manufacturing Co. (NYSE:FATH – Get Rating) shares gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $4.14, but opened at $3.98. Fathom Digital Manufacturing shares last traded at $3.73, with a volume of 750 shares.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on shares of Fathom Digital Manufacturing from $12.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Craig Hallum decreased their price objective on shares of Fathom Digital Manufacturing to $9.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Fathom Digital Manufacturing in a report on Friday, May 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $7.00 price target for the company.
Fathom Digital Manufacturing Stock Down 1.6 %
The business’s fifty day moving average price is $4.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.
Institutional Trading of Fathom Digital Manufacturing
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. ARK Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Fathom Digital Manufacturing by 7.1% during the second quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 949,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,673,000 after purchasing an additional 63,048 shares in the last quarter. Liberty Street Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Fathom Digital Manufacturing during the first quarter valued at about $1,629,000. Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Fathom Digital Manufacturing during the first quarter valued at about $1,223,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in shares of Fathom Digital Manufacturing during the first quarter valued at about $744,000. Finally, Centiva Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Fathom Digital Manufacturing during the fourth quarter valued at about $198,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.39% of the company’s stock.
About Fathom Digital Manufacturing
Fathom Digital Manufacturing Corporation, a digital manufacturing platform, provides product development and manufacturing services in North America. It provides plastic and metal additive manufacturing, computer numerical control machining, injection molding and tooling, precision sheet metal fabrication, design engineering, urethane casting, and chemical etching.
