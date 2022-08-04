Fingerlakes Wealth Management Inc. Reduces Stake in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Fingerlakes Wealth Management Inc. lowered its stake in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,442 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 34 shares during the period. Home Depot makes up approximately 1.2% of Fingerlakes Wealth Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Fingerlakes Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $1,030,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sky Investment Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Home Depot by 3.4% during the first quarter. Sky Investment Group LLC now owns 21,198 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $6,345,000 after buying an additional 703 shares during the period. Everhart Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Home Depot by 28.5% during the first quarter. Everhart Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,062 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $617,000 after buying an additional 457 shares during the period. Diversified LLC boosted its position in shares of Home Depot by 1.5% during the first quarter. Diversified LLC now owns 3,257 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $975,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the period. Matisse Capital boosted its position in shares of Home Depot by 3.9% during the first quarter. Matisse Capital now owns 2,664 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $797,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Home Depot by 4.6% during the first quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,961 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,186,000 after buying an additional 173 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.61% of the company’s stock.

Get Home Depot alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

HD has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Home Depot from $405.00 to $375.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Home Depot from $350.00 to $340.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Wedbush reduced their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $340.00 to $320.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $327.00 to $348.00 in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $420.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $368.45.

Insider Buying and Selling at Home Depot

Home Depot Price Performance

In other Home Depot news, EVP Hector A. Padilla sold 136 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $289.23, for a total value of $39,335.28. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,248,052.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In other Home Depot news, EVP Hector A. Padilla sold 136 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $289.23, for a total value of $39,335.28. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,248,052.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Becker Caryn Seidman purchased 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $287.73 per share, for a total transaction of $431,595.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $431,595. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 0.17% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of HD opened at $306.37 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $314.87 billion, a PE ratio of 19.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.99. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 1-year low of $264.51 and a 1-year high of $420.61. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $290.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $311.57.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 17th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.67 by $0.42. The firm had revenue of $38.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.78 billion. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.83% and a negative return on equity of 21,952.60%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.86 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 16.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Home Depot Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 2nd were issued a $1.90 dividend. This represents a $7.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.48%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 1st. Home Depot’s payout ratio is 48.25%.

About Home Depot

(Get Rating)

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products The company also offers installation services for flooring, cabinets and cabinet makeovers, countertops, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Home Depot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Home Depot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.