First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR) Stock Rating Upgraded by Bank of America

Bank of America upgraded shares of First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR – Get Rating) from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. They currently have $104.50 price objective on the solar cell manufacturer’s stock, up from their prior price objective of $63.00.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on First Solar to $77.00 in a report on Monday, July 25th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on First Solar from $98.00 to $119.00 in a report on Friday, July 29th. Roth Capital upped their target price on First Solar from $85.00 to $135.00 in a report on Friday, July 29th. Oppenheimer raised First Solar from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $116.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised First Solar from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and upped their target price for the company from $80.00 to $90.00 in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $96.45.

Get First Solar alerts:

First Solar Stock Down 1.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ FSLR opened at $97.89 on Monday. First Solar has a 1 year low of $59.60 and a 1 year high of $123.13. The firm has a market cap of $10.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.62, a PEG ratio of 4,715.17 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 3.20 and a current ratio of 4.21. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $72.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $73.48.

Insiders Place Their Bets

First Solar ( NASDAQ:FSLR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The solar cell manufacturer reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $621.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $606.45 million. First Solar had a net margin of 7.63% and a return on equity of 3.21%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.77 earnings per share.

In other news, CFO Alexander R. Bradley bought 1,990 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $100.56 per share, for a total transaction of $200,114.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 27,320 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,747,299.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Michael Koralewski sold 1,822 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.58, for a total transaction of $123,130.76. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,007 shares in the company, valued at approximately $68,053.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Alexander R. Bradley acquired 1,990 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The shares were bought at an average price of $100.56 per share, with a total value of $200,114.40. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 27,320 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,747,299.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 61,890 shares of company stock worth $5,282,524 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On First Solar

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of First Solar during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota acquired a new stake in shares of First Solar during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Ellevest Inc. raised its stake in First Solar by 53.3% during the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 374 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd raised its stake in First Solar by 97.7% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 421 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the period. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in First Solar during the 4th quarter valued at $49,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.42% of the company’s stock.

First Solar Company Profile

(Get Rating)

First Solar, Inc provides photovoltaic (PV) solar energy solutions in the United State, Japan, France, Canada, India, Australia, and internationally. The company designs, manufactures, and sells cadmium telluride solar modules that converts sunlight into electricity. It serves developers and operators of systems, utilities, independent power producers, commercial and industrial companies, and other system owners.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for First Solar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Solar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.