First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:UCON) Stake Boosted by Commonwealth Equity Services LLC

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in shares of First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:UCON – Get Rating) by 76.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 213,614 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 92,478 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC owned 0.46% of First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF worth $5,453,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UCON. CWM LLC bought a new position in First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 641,699 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,922,000 after purchasing an additional 44,216 shares during the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp lifted its stake in First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF by 40.1% during the fourth quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 164,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,342,000 after purchasing an additional 47,143 shares during the last quarter. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC bought a new position in First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $611,000. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 169,237 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,463,000 after purchasing an additional 10,803 shares during the last quarter.

UCON stock opened at $24.96 on Thursday. First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $24.35 and a 1 year high of $26.71. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $24.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.26.

