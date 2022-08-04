Fisher Asset Management LLC Has $1.62 Million Stake in Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT)

Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT – Get Rating) by 8.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,573 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 834 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Trane Technologies were worth $1,615,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TT. Manchester Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Trane Technologies by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 1,228 shares of the company’s stock worth $248,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its position in shares of Trane Technologies by 14.8% during the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 552 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the period. Condor Capital Management boosted its position in shares of Trane Technologies by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Condor Capital Management now owns 16,671 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,368,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the period. Trust Investment Advisors boosted its position in shares of Trane Technologies by 1.1% during the first quarter. Trust Investment Advisors now owns 8,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,346,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the period. Finally, Xponance Inc. boosted its position in shares of Trane Technologies by 0.3% during the first quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 27,959 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,269,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the period. 80.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Trane Technologies Stock Up 3.9 %

Shares of NYSE:TT opened at $150.91 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $35.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. Trane Technologies plc has a 12-month low of $120.64 and a 12-month high of $204.23. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $133.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $145.56.

Trane Technologies Announces Dividend

Trane Technologies ( NYSE:TT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $2.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.10 by $0.06. Trane Technologies had a return on equity of 23.67% and a net margin of 10.01%. The firm had revenue of $4.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.11 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.92 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Trane Technologies plc will post 7.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 2nd will be given a $0.67 dividend. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 1st. Trane Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.59%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TT has been the topic of several analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on Trane Technologies from $156.00 to $132.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Trane Technologies from $162.00 to $146.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Mizuho dropped their target price on Trane Technologies from $180.00 to $140.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 18th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on Trane Technologies from $160.00 to $140.00 in a report on Friday, July 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $165.00 price objective on Trane Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $170.18.

Trane Technologies Profile

Trane Technologies plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the designing, manufacturing, selling, and servicing of solutions for heating, ventilation, air conditioning, and transport refrigeration. It offers air conditioners, exchangers, and handlers; airside and terminal devices; auxiliary power units; chillers; coils and condensers; gensets; furnaces; heat pumps; home automation products; humidifiers; hybrid and non-diesel transport refrigeration, and ice energy storage solutions; indoor air quality assessments and related products; large and light commercial unitary products; motor replacements; refrigerant reclamation products; thermostats/controls; transport heater products; variable refrigerant flow products; and water source heat pumps.

