Fisher Asset Management LLC Sells 53,151 Shares of Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET)

Fisher Asset Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET – Get Rating) by 82.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,109 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 53,151 shares during the quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Arista Networks were worth $1,544,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ANET. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Arista Networks by 316.3% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,330,539 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,491,267,000 after acquiring an additional 13,167,098 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Arista Networks by 316.7% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,893,510 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,278,442,000 after acquiring an additional 6,759,436 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors boosted its stake in shares of Arista Networks by 289.1% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 8,686,014 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,248,615,000 after purchasing an additional 6,453,749 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Arista Networks by 303.5% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 8,374,583 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,203,846,000 after purchasing an additional 6,299,163 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management boosted its stake in shares of Arista Networks by 300.0% in the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 4,681,386 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $672,741,000 after purchasing an additional 3,511,113 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.10% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on ANET shares. Cowen raised their target price on shares of Arista Networks from $154.00 to $163.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Cowen raised their target price on shares of Arista Networks from $154.00 to $163.00 and gave the company a “maintains” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Rosenblatt Securities raised their target price on shares of Arista Networks from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “maintains” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of Arista Networks from $128.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “maintains” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Arista Networks from $108.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “maintains” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $155.15.

In other news, insider Andreas Bechtolsheim sold 100,000 shares of Arista Networks stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.95, for a total value of $10,295,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 46,520,000 shares in the company, valued at $4,789,234,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In other news, SVP Marc Taxay sold 6,779 shares of Arista Networks stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.32, for a total value of $693,627.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, insider Andreas Bechtolsheim sold 100,000 shares of Arista Networks stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.95, for a total transaction of $10,295,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 46,520,000 shares in the company, valued at $4,789,234,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 530,320 shares of company stock worth $54,800,753 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 19.59% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ANET stock opened at $121.70 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $37.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.35. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $101.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $114.74. Arista Networks, Inc. has a 52 week low of $85.18 and a 52 week high of $148.57.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The technology company reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $979.66 million. Arista Networks had a net margin of 29.55% and a return on equity of 24.03%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 48.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.56 EPS. Analysts forecast that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 3.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Arista Networks, Inc develops, markets, and sells cloud networking solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's cloud networking solutions consist of extensible operating systems, a set of network applications, as well as gigabit Ethernet switching and routing platforms.

