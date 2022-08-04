Fission 3.0 (CVE:FUU) Trading 10.5% Higher

Shares of Fission 3.0 Corp. (CVE:FUU – Get Rating) traded up 10.5% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$0.11 and last traded at C$0.11. 87,400 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 84% from the average session volume of 548,058 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.10.

Fission 3.0 Stock Down 5.0 %

The company has a quick ratio of 27.73, a current ratio of 27.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The company has a market cap of C$28.17 million and a PE ratio of -3.39. The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$0.09 and a 200-day moving average of C$0.13.

About Fission 3.0

Fission 3.0 Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of uranium resource properties in Canada. It holds a portfolio of 14 projects located in the Athabasca Basin. The company was incorporated in 2013 and is headquartered in Kelowna, Canada.

