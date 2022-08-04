Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT) VP Michael Xie Sells 8,267 Shares

Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT – Get Rating) VP Michael Xie sold 8,267 shares of Fortinet stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.64, for a total transaction of $501,310.88. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 29,772,120 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,805,381,356.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Michael Xie also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, May 9th, Michael Xie sold 1,653 shares of Fortinet stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.85, for a total transaction of $411,349.05.

Shares of NASDAQ FTNT opened at $62.88 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $50.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 82.30, a P/E/G ratio of 4.39 and a beta of 1.14. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $63.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $61.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.24, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.28. Fortinet, Inc. has a 52-week low of $48.73 and a 52-week high of $74.35.

Fortinet ( NASDAQ:FTNT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The software maker reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $954.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $886.45 million. Fortinet had a net margin of 17.79% and a return on equity of 67.94%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.11 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Fortinet, Inc. will post 0.76 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on FTNT. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Fortinet to $66.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 27th. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Fortinet from $81.00 to $78.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Fortinet to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on shares of Fortinet to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Fortinet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.27.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FTNT. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fortinet in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fortinet in the first quarter worth $25,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Fortinet in the first quarter worth $26,000. American National Bank lifted its position in shares of Fortinet by 275.0% in the second quarter. American National Bank now owns 465 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 341 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Fortinet by 400.0% in the second quarter. Strategic Asset Management LLC now owns 500 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.47% of the company’s stock.

Fortinet, Inc provides broad, integrated, and automated cybersecurity solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers FortiGate hardware and software licenses that provide various security and networking functions, including firewall, intrusion prevention, anti-malware, virtual private network, application control, web filtering, anti-spam, and wide area network acceleration.

