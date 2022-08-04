Franklin Electric Co., Inc. (NASDAQ:FELE) CEO Sells $1,401,920.00 in Stock

Franklin Electric Co., Inc. (NASDAQ:FELE – Get Rating) CEO Gregg C. Sengstack sold 16,000 shares of Franklin Electric stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.62, for a total value of $1,401,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 164,997 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,457,037.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.
Franklin Electric Trading Up 1.6 %
Franklin Electric stock opened at $90.91 on Thursday. Franklin Electric Co., Inc. has a 52 week low of $68.27 and a 52 week high of $96.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 1.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.44 and a beta of 1.07. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $75.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $79.01.
Franklin Electric (NASDAQ:FELE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The industrial products company reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.20. Franklin Electric had a return on equity of 17.82% and a net margin of 9.29%. The business had revenue of $551.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $528.67 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.83 earnings per share. Franklin Electric’s quarterly revenue was up 26.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Franklin Electric Co., Inc. will post 4.13 earnings per share for the current year.
Franklin Electric Announces Dividend
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Franklin Electric
A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Franklin Electric by 4.0% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 93,339 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,838,000 after acquiring an additional 3,597 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Franklin Electric during the second quarter worth approximately $167,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Franklin Electric during the second quarter worth approximately $75,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Franklin Electric by 2.5% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,793 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $644,000 after acquiring an additional 216 shares during the period. Finally, Maryland State Retirement & Pension System boosted its holdings in shares of Franklin Electric by 0.8% during the second quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 15,764 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,155,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.59% of the company’s stock.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several research firms have issued reports on FELE. DA Davidson lifted their price target on Franklin Electric to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Northcoast Research assumed coverage on Franklin Electric in a research report on Friday, July 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $82.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com raised Franklin Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 30th. Seaport Res Ptn raised Franklin Electric from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Franklin Electric from $75.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $85.75.
Franklin Electric Company Profile
Franklin Electric Co, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and distributes water and fuel pumping systems worldwide. It operates through three segments: Water Systems, Fueling Systems, and Distribution. The Water Systems segment offers submersible motors, pumps, drives, electronic controls, water treatment systems, monitoring devices, and related parts and equipment.
Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Franklin Electric (FELE)
