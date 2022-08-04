Franklin Electric Co., Inc. (NASDAQ:FELE) CEO Sells $1,401,920.00 in Stock

Franklin Electric Co., Inc. (NASDAQ:FELE – Get Rating) CEO Gregg C. Sengstack sold 16,000 shares of Franklin Electric stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.62, for a total value of $1,401,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 164,997 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,457,037.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Franklin Electric Trading Up 1.6 %

Franklin Electric stock opened at $90.91 on Thursday. Franklin Electric Co., Inc. has a 52 week low of $68.27 and a 52 week high of $96.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 1.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.44 and a beta of 1.07. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $75.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $79.01.

Franklin Electric (NASDAQ:FELE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The industrial products company reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.20. Franklin Electric had a return on equity of 17.82% and a net margin of 9.29%. The business had revenue of $551.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $528.67 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.83 earnings per share. Franklin Electric’s quarterly revenue was up 26.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Franklin Electric Co., Inc. will post 4.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Franklin Electric Announces Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Franklin Electric

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.195 per share. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 3rd. Franklin Electric’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.97%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Franklin Electric by 4.0% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 93,339 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,838,000 after acquiring an additional 3,597 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Franklin Electric during the second quarter worth approximately $167,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Franklin Electric during the second quarter worth approximately $75,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Franklin Electric by 2.5% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,793 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $644,000 after acquiring an additional 216 shares during the period. Finally, Maryland State Retirement & Pension System boosted its holdings in shares of Franklin Electric by 0.8% during the second quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 15,764 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,155,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.59% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have issued reports on FELE. DA Davidson lifted their price target on Franklin Electric to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Northcoast Research assumed coverage on Franklin Electric in a research report on Friday, July 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $82.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com raised Franklin Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 30th. Seaport Res Ptn raised Franklin Electric from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Franklin Electric from $75.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $85.75.

Franklin Electric Company Profile

Franklin Electric Co, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and distributes water and fuel pumping systems worldwide. It operates through three segments: Water Systems, Fueling Systems, and Distribution. The Water Systems segment offers submersible motors, pumps, drives, electronic controls, water treatment systems, monitoring devices, and related parts and equipment.

Featured Stories

