Fusion Acquisition Corp. II (NYSE:FSNB) Reaches New 1-Year High at $9.85

Fusion Acquisition Corp. II (NYSE:FSNB – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $9.85 and last traded at $9.83, with a volume of 24418 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.83.

Fusion Acquisition Corp. II Stock Performance

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.77.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fusion Acquisition Corp. II during the 1st quarter worth about $50,000. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Fusion Acquisition Corp. II by 400.0% in the 4th quarter. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. now owns 6,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 5,200 shares during the period. Exos Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Fusion Acquisition Corp. II by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Exos Asset Management LLC now owns 56,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $557,000 after purchasing an additional 1,894 shares during the period. Saba Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of Fusion Acquisition Corp. II by 20.8% in the 4th quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,450,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,067,000 after purchasing an additional 250,000 shares during the period. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its position in shares of Fusion Acquisition Corp. II by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 2,000,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,580,000 after purchasing an additional 101,289 shares during the period. 60.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Fusion Acquisition Corp. II

Fusion Acquisition Corp. II is a blank check company. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in New York, New York.

