GMO Internet, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GMOYF) Short Interest Update

GMO Internet, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GMOYF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 369,800 shares, a decrease of 15.7% from the June 30th total of 438,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1,849.0 days.

GMO Internet Price Performance

Shares of GMOYF opened at $19.68 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $18.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.63. GMO Internet has a 1-year low of $16.08 and a 1-year high of $28.90.

Get GMO Internet alerts:

GMO Internet Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Read More

GMO Internet, Inc provides various Internet services worldwide. It operates through Internet Infrastructure, Online Advertising and Media, Internet Finance, and Cryptocurrency segments. It offers Internet infrastructure services in the areas of domain, hosting, cloud, security, payments, e-commerce support, connection, Website creation support, marketing support, community, contents, app, and IoT.

Receive News & Ratings for GMO Internet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GMO Internet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.