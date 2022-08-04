Golden Share Resources (CVE:GSH) Sets New 52-Week Low at $0.07

Golden Share Resources Co. (CVE:GSH – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$0.07 and last traded at C$0.07, with a volume of 25000 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.08.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 428.60, a quick ratio of 0.02 and a current ratio of 0.92. The company has a market cap of C$2.85 million and a P/E ratio of -10.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$0.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$0.11.

Golden Share Resources Corporation, a mineral exploration company, engages in the acquisition and exploration of mineral properties in Canada. It primarily explores for gold, silver, copper, nickel, zinc, and lead deposits. The company holds 100% interests in the Berens River project located to the north of Red Lake, Ontario; and the Band-Ore project located to the west of Thunder Bay, Ontario.

