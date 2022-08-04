Golden Sun Education Group (NASDAQ:GSUN) Trading 16.6% Higher

Shares of Golden Sun Education Group Limited (NASDAQ:GSUN – Get Rating) traded up 16.6% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $39.65 and last traded at $39.65. 223 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 51,618 shares. The stock had previously closed at $34.00.

Golden Sun Education Group Stock Performance

About Golden Sun Education Group

(Get Rating)

Golden Sun Education Group Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides education and management services in the People's Republic of China. It operates through two segments, primary and secondary school services, tutoring, and other Services. The company offers private school educational and foreign language tutorials, and other education training management services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Golden Sun Education Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Golden Sun Education Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.