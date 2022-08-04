GREE, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GREZF) Short Interest Update

GREE, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GREZF – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 263,000 shares, a decline of 17.0% from the June 30th total of 317,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2,630.0 days.
GREE Price Performance
GREE stock opened at $6.01 on Thursday. GREE has a 52 week low of $5.72 and a 52 week high of $9.01. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $7.23 and a 200-day moving average of $7.68.
GREE Company Profile
