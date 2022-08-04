Harmonic (NASDAQ:HLIT) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Raymond James

Harmonic (NASDAQ:HLIT – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “maintains” rating reissued by research analysts at Raymond James in a report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports.

HLIT has been the subject of several other research reports. TheStreet lowered Harmonic from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, May 2nd. StockNews.com raised Harmonic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Barclays boosted their price target on Harmonic from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price target on Harmonic from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on Harmonic from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.00.

Shares of HLIT opened at $11.14 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.06. Harmonic has a one year low of $8.25 and a one year high of $12.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.81 and a beta of 1.02. The business has a fifty day moving average of $9.42 and a 200 day moving average of $9.31.

Harmonic ( NASDAQ:HLIT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 1st. The communications equipment provider reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.07. Harmonic had a return on equity of 10.57% and a net margin of 5.91%. The company had revenue of $157.45 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $150.08 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.01 earnings per share. Harmonic’s revenue was up 38.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Harmonic will post 0.19 EPS for the current year.

In other news, SVP Ian Graham sold 15,573 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.89, for a total value of $154,016.97. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 100,358 shares in the company, valued at $992,540.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 3.78% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HLIT. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Harmonic in the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of Harmonic by 411.4% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,866 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 3,110 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV purchased a new stake in shares of Harmonic in the second quarter worth about $77,000. Canandaigua National Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Harmonic in the first quarter worth about $94,000. Finally, Running Point Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Harmonic in the first quarter worth about $100,000. 98.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Harmonic Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provide video delivery software, products, system solutions, and services worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Video and Cable Access. The Video segment sells video processing, production, and playout solutions and services to cable operators, and satellite and telecommunications Pay-TV service providers, as well as to broadcast and media, including streaming media companies.

