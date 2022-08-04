Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. Purchases New Holdings in Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN)

Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 201 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $27,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Global Payments during the first quarter valued at about $690,000. S&CO Inc. grew its stake in shares of Global Payments by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. S&CO Inc. now owns 35,682 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,882,000 after purchasing an additional 851 shares during the period. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. grew its stake in shares of Global Payments by 83,976.2% in the 1st quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 17,656 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,416,000 after purchasing an additional 17,635 shares during the period. SWS Partners bought a new stake in shares of Global Payments in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $140,000. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI grew its stake in shares of Global Payments by 311.5% in the 1st quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 163,264 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $22,341,000 after purchasing an additional 123,593 shares during the period. 84.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently weighed in on GPN. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Global Payments from $185.00 to $148.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Global Payments in a research note on Tuesday. Raymond James lowered their price objective on Global Payments from $190.00 to $174.00 and set a “maintains” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Wolfe Research lowered their price objective on Global Payments from $200.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Global Payments from $222.00 to $188.00 and set a “maintains” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $175.14.

Global Payments Stock Performance

GPN stock opened at $130.15 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $118.48 and its 200-day moving average is $129.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company has a market cap of $36.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 723.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.04. Global Payments Inc. has a twelve month low of $105.52 and a twelve month high of $179.27.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 1st. The business services provider reported $2.36 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.34 by $0.02. Global Payments had a net margin of 0.87% and a return on equity of 9.24%. The business had revenue of $2.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.09 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.92 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Global Payments Inc. will post 9.05 EPS for the current year.

Global Payments Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 16th will be given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 15th. Global Payments’s dividend payout ratio is currently 555.59%.

Global Payments declared that its board has initiated a share buyback program on Monday, August 1st that permits the company to buyback $1.50 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the business services provider to reacquire up to 4.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Activity at Global Payments

In related news, EVP David Lawrence Green sold 16,252 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.10, for a total value of $2,114,385.20. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 97,818 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,726,121.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.19% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Global Payments Profile

Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, electronic, check, and digital-based payments in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Merchant Solutions, Issuer Solutions, and Business and Consumer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment offers authorization services, settlement and funding services, customer support and help-desk functions, chargeback resolution, terminal rental, sales and deployment, payment security services, consolidated billing and statements, and on-line reporting services.

See Also

