Henderson Land Development (OTCMKTS:HLDCY) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $3.33

Henderson Land Development Company Limited (OTCMKTS:HLDCY – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $3.33 and last traded at $3.39, with a volume of 671881 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.44.
Henderson Land Development Price Performance
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a current ratio of 2.04. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.03.
Henderson Land Development Cuts Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 13th were issued a $0.1461 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 4.78%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 10th.
About Henderson Land Development
Henderson Land Development Company Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the property development and investment activities in Hong Kong and Mainland China. The company operates through Property Development, Property Leasing, Department Stores and Supermarket-Cum-Stores Operations, Other Businesses, and Utility and Energy segments.
