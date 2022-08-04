Henry Schein (NASDAQ:HSIC) Trading Down 4.4% After Analyst Downgrade

Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC – Get Rating)’s share price was down 4.4% during mid-day trading on Tuesday after Barrington Research lowered their price target on the stock from $102.00 to $99.00. Barrington Research currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Henry Schein traded as low as $74.92 and last traded at $74.92. Approximately 5,184 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 604,792 shares. The stock had previously closed at $78.39.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on HSIC. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Henry Schein from $90.00 to $80.00 in a report on Friday, June 17th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Henry Schein from $100.00 to $96.00 in a report on Tuesday. Robert W. Baird lowered Henry Schein from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $103.00 to $88.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Henry Schein in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Henry Schein from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $93.00 to $85.00 in a report on Thursday, July 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $87.14.

Get Henry Schein alerts:

Insider Activity

In other Henry Schein news, SVP Michael S. Ettinger sold 21,112 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.69, for a total value of $1,787,975.28. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 73,853 shares in the company, valued at $6,254,610.57. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Henry Schein news, VP Walter Siegel sold 15,070 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.97, for a total value of $1,250,357.90. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 40,122 shares in the company, valued at $3,328,922.34. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Michael S. Ettinger sold 21,112 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.69, for a total value of $1,787,975.28. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 73,853 shares in the company, valued at $6,254,610.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 47,671 shares of company stock worth $4,020,298. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Henry Schein

Henry Schein Stock Down 1.3 %

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in HSIC. Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Henry Schein during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in shares of Henry Schein during the fourth quarter worth $42,000. Venture Visionary Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Henry Schein during the second quarter worth $46,000. Quent Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Henry Schein during the fourth quarter worth $47,000. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp grew its holdings in shares of Henry Schein by 46.2% during the first quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 611 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.30% of the company’s stock.

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $78.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $82.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The company has a market cap of $10.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.20, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.75.

Henry Schein (NASDAQ:HSIC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.16. Henry Schein had a return on equity of 15.70% and a net margin of 5.11%. The business had revenue of $3.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.12 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.11 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Henry Schein, Inc. will post 4.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Henry Schein Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Henry Schein, Inc provides health care products and services to dental practitioners and laboratories, physician practices, government, institutional health care clinics, and other alternate care clinics worldwide. It operates through two segments, Health Care Distribution, and Technology and Value-Added Services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Henry Schein Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Henry Schein and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.