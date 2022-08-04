Heska (NASDAQ:HSKA) PT Lowered to $165.00 at Piper Sandler

Heska (NASDAQ:HSKA – Get Rating) had its price target trimmed by Piper Sandler from $180.00 to $165.00 in a report published on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a maintains rating on the medical research company’s stock.

Separately, Alliance Global Partners increased their target price on Heska from $150.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Heska currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $182.75.

Heska Stock Performance

Heska stock opened at $92.44 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 5.37, a current ratio of 6.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The company has a market capitalization of $997.52 million, a P/E ratio of -72.79 and a beta of 1.49. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $91.63 and its 200 day moving average is $116.72. Heska has a twelve month low of $79.86 and a twelve month high of $275.94.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Heska

Heska ( NASDAQ:HSKA Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The medical research company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.30). Heska had a negative net margin of 5.04% and a negative return on equity of 0.95%. The business had revenue of $64.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $66.32 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.20 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Heska will post 0.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Heska by 1,944.4% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 184 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its holdings in Heska by 132.0% during the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 232 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the period. Pinebridge Investments L.P. bought a new stake in Heska during the fourth quarter valued at about $55,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Heska during the first quarter valued at about $57,000. Finally, Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota bought a new stake in Heska during the fourth quarter valued at about $81,000. 95.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Heska Company Profile

Heska Corporation sells veterinary and animal health diagnostic and specialty products for canine and feline healthcare markets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Australia, France, Germany, Italy, Malaysia, Spain, and Switzerland. The company offers Element DC, Element DCX, Element DC5x veterinary chemistry analyzers for blood chemistry and electrolyte analysis; Element RC, Element RCX, and Element RC3X chemistry systems for blood chemistry and electrolyte analysis; Element HT5 and scil Vet abc Plus veterinary hematology analyzers to measure blood cell and platelet count, and hemoglobin levels; Element POC blood gas and electrolyte analyzers; Element i immunodiagnostic analyzers; and Element COAG and Element AIM veterinary analyzers.

