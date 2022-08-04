Hong Kong Technology Venture (OTCMKTS:HKTVY) Hits New 52-Week Low at $11.90

Hong Kong Technology Venture Company Limited (OTCMKTS:HKTVY – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $11.90 and last traded at $11.90, with a volume of 0 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $11.90.

Separately, Daiwa Capital Markets cut shares of Hong Kong Technology Venture from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 15th.

The company’s 50 day moving average is $15.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.31.

Hong Kong Technology Venture Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the ecommerce and technology businesses in Hong Kong. The company is involved in the online shopping mall operation, multimedia production, and other related services; and research and development, and provision of technology solutions, such as an integrated eCommerce solution as a service to supermarkets or retailers.

