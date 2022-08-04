Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL) Shares Sold by CIBC Asset Management Inc

CIBC Asset Management Inc cut its stake in shares of Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL – Get Rating) by 22.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 197,662 shares of the company’s stock after selling 58,871 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Hormel Foods were worth $10,187,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of HRL. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in Hormel Foods during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Hormel Foods during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Hormel Foods during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Leverty Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Hormel Foods during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Hanson & Doremus Investment Management purchased a new stake in Hormel Foods during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. 41.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Hormel Foods alerts:

Hormel Foods Price Performance

Shares of NYSE HRL opened at $49.35 on Thursday. Hormel Foods Co. has a twelve month low of $40.48 and a twelve month high of $55.11. The company has a current ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company has a market capitalization of $26.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.13. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $47.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $49.20.

Hormel Foods Dividend Announcement

Hormel Foods ( NYSE:HRL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 2nd. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.02. Hormel Foods had a return on equity of 14.10% and a net margin of 7.70%. The business had revenue of $3.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.07 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.42 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Hormel Foods Co. will post 1.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 15th. Investors of record on Monday, July 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 8th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.11%. Hormel Foods’s payout ratio is currently 59.43%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Christopher J. Policinski sold 2,110 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.27, for a total transaction of $97,629.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 85,254 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,944,702.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, Director Christopher J. Policinski sold 2,110 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.27, for a total transaction of $97,629.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 85,254 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,944,702.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Kevin L. Myers sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.07, for a total value of $225,350.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 32,869 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,481,405.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.78% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Hormel Foods to $48.00 in a report on Friday, June 3rd. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Hormel Foods to $44.00 in a report on Friday, June 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.83.

Hormel Foods Profile

(Get Rating)

Hormel Foods Corporation develops, processes, and distributes various meat, nuts, and food products to retail, foodservice, deli, and commercial customers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Grocery Products, Refrigerated Foods, Jennie-O Turkey Store, and International & Other.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Hormel Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hormel Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.