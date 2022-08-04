HUMBL, Inc. (OTCMKTS:HMBL) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

HUMBL, Inc. (OTCMKTS:HMBL – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,682,400 shares, a decrease of 15.5% from the June 30th total of 12,637,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 19,340,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days.
HUMBL Price Performance
Shares of HMBL stock opened at $0.08 on Thursday. HUMBL has a one year low of $0.05 and a one year high of $1.15. The company’s 50-day moving average is $0.08 and its 200 day moving average is $0.12.
HUMBL Company Profile
