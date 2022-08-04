HUMBL, Inc. (OTCMKTS:HMBL) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

HUMBL, Inc. (OTCMKTS:HMBL – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,682,400 shares, a decrease of 15.5% from the June 30th total of 12,637,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 19,340,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days.

HUMBL Price Performance

Shares of HMBL stock opened at $0.08 on Thursday. HUMBL has a one year low of $0.05 and a one year high of $1.15. The company’s 50-day moving average is $0.08 and its 200 day moving average is $0.12.

Get HUMBL alerts:

HUMBL Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Read More

HUMBL, Inc, a digital commerce platform, connects consumers, freelancers and merchants in the digital economy worldwide. The company offers HUMBLPAY that connects consumers, freelancers, and merchants in the digital economy to share and pay; and HUMBLMARKETPLACE that enables merchants to list and sell goods by authenticating through HUMBL Token Engine and HUMBL Origin Assurance technologies to improve merchants ability to trade, track, and pay for assets, as well as HUMBL Pay web checkout integrations.

Receive News & Ratings for HUMBL Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HUMBL and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.