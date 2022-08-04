IFM Investors Pty Ltd Boosts Stock Holdings in Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX)

IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX – Get Rating) by 16.7% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 18,216 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,611 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in Equifax were worth $4,319,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in Equifax by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 10,718,478 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $3,138,263,000 after acquiring an additional 44,203 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Equifax by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,468,423 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,772,260,000 after acquiring an additional 33,443 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in Equifax by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,934,609 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,444,804,000 after acquiring an additional 77,697 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Equifax by 131.6% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,112,175 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $911,215,000 after acquiring an additional 1,768,646 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in Equifax by 21.2% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,065,551 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $897,562,000 after acquiring an additional 536,419 shares in the last quarter. 90.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on EFX shares. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Equifax in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $200.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Equifax from $225.00 to $223.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Equifax from $250.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Equifax from $254.00 to $223.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Equifax from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $247.36.

Equifax stock opened at $213.01 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $191.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $210.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.07 billion, a PE ratio of 35.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a current ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. Equifax Inc. has a 12-month low of $169.25 and a 12-month high of $300.11.

Equifax (NYSE:EFX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The credit services provider reported $2.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.06. Equifax had a net margin of 14.54% and a return on equity of 26.69%. The firm had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.32 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.98 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Equifax Inc. will post 7.67 EPS for the current year.

Equifax Inc provides information solutions and human resources business process automation outsourcing services for businesses, governments, and consumers. The company operates through three segments: Workforce Solutions, U.S. Information Solutions (USIS), and International. The Workforce Solutions segment offers employment, income, criminal history, and social security number verification services, as well as payroll-based transaction, employment tax management, and identity theft protection products.

