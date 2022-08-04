IFM Investors Pty Ltd Has $4.41 Million Holdings in MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB)

IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its holdings in MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB – Get Rating) by 41.3% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 9,937 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,905 shares during the quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in MongoDB were worth $4,408,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of MongoDB in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Bank of New Hampshire acquired a new position in MongoDB during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in MongoDB during the 4th quarter worth $43,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. lifted its position in MongoDB by 200.0% during the 4th quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 108 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nauset Wealth Management. LLC acquired a new position in MongoDB during the 1st quarter worth $89,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.70% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ MDB opened at $339.31 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $23.11 billion, a P/E ratio of -70.11 and a beta of 0.96. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $281.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $337.12. MongoDB, Inc. has a twelve month low of $213.39 and a twelve month high of $590.00. The company has a quick ratio of 4.16, a current ratio of 4.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69.

MongoDB ( NASDAQ:MDB Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, June 1st. The company reported ($1.15) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.34) by $0.19. The business had revenue of $285.45 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $267.10 million. MongoDB had a negative net margin of 32.75% and a negative return on equity of 45.56%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 57.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.98) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that MongoDB, Inc. will post -5.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on MDB. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of MongoDB from $650.00 to $500.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of MongoDB from $325.00 to $375.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Robert W. Baird began coverage on shares of MongoDB in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $360.00 target price for the company. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of MongoDB in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of MongoDB from $430.00 to $375.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $401.17.

In other MongoDB news, Director Dwight A. Merriman sold 14,090 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $312.06, for a total transaction of $4,396,925.40. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,322,954 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $412,841,025.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other MongoDB news, insider Thomas Bull sold 489 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $264.45, for a total transaction of $129,316.05. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 17,104 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,523,152.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Dwight A. Merriman sold 14,090 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $312.06, for a total transaction of $4,396,925.40. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,322,954 shares in the company, valued at $412,841,025.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 42,275 shares of company stock valued at $11,863,981 over the last quarter. 5.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

MongoDB, Inc provides general purpose database platform worldwide. The company offers MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, a commercial database server for enterprise customers to run in the cloud, on-premise, or in a hybrid environment; MongoDB Atlas, a hosted multi-cloud database-as-a-service solution; and Community Server, a free-to-download version of its database, which includes the functionality that developers need to get started with MongoDB.

