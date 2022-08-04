Impinj, Inc. (NASDAQ:PI) COO Hussein Mecklai Sells 9,000 Shares of Stock

Impinj, Inc. (NASDAQ:PI – Get Rating) COO Hussein Mecklai sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.00, for a total transaction of $801,000.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 31,004 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,759,356. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Hussein Mecklai also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, August 1st, Hussein Mecklai sold 871 shares of Impinj stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.18, for a total transaction of $72,449.78.

On Thursday, July 28th, Hussein Mecklai sold 17,375 shares of Impinj stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.19, for a total value of $1,428,051.25.

On Wednesday, July 13th, Hussein Mecklai sold 435 shares of Impinj stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.46, for a total value of $28,040.10.

On Thursday, June 16th, Hussein Mecklai sold 519 shares of Impinj stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.98, for a total value of $24,901.62.

Impinj Stock Performance

NASDAQ:PI opened at $92.18 on Thursday. Impinj, Inc. has a 52 week low of $39.74 and a 52 week high of $94.39. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $60.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $61.03.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Impinj ( NASDAQ:PI Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.13. Impinj had a negative net margin of 26.07% and a negative return on equity of 236.49%. The business had revenue of $59.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $55.12 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.33) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 26.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Impinj, Inc. will post -0.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on PI. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Impinj from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Lake Street Capital increased their price objective on Impinj from $87.00 to $94.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Impinj from $78.00 to $89.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Roth Capital decreased their price objective on Impinj from $95.00 to $76.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on Impinj from $96.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $93.80.

Institutional Trading of Impinj

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PI. Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Impinj in the first quarter worth $39,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in Impinj during the first quarter worth about $101,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its position in Impinj by 49.8% during the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 2,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,000 after buying an additional 722 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Impinj in the second quarter valued at approximately $151,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in Impinj by 35.9% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,434 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,000 after acquiring an additional 643 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.00% of the company’s stock.

About Impinj

Impinj, Inc operates a cloud connectivity platform in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. Its platform, which comprises multiple product families, wirelessly connects individual items and delivers data about the connected items to business and consumer applications. The company's platform comprises endpoint ICs, a miniature radios-on-a-chip that attaches to a host item and includes a number to identify the item.

