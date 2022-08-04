Independent Advisor Alliance Buys 10,463 Shares of Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG)

Independent Advisor Alliance grew its stake in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG – Get Rating) by 572.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,291 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,463 shares during the quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance’s holdings in Republic Services were worth $1,629,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Glassman Wealth Services grew its position in shares of Republic Services by 116.8% in the 1st quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 206 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the period. Godsey & Gibb Associates acquired a new position in shares of Republic Services in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Republic Services in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Republic Services by 123.6% in the 1st quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 237 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the period. Finally, Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Republic Services in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. 92.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Republic Services Trading Up 1.6 %

Shares of Republic Services stock opened at $140.40 on Thursday. Republic Services, Inc. has a 12-month low of $113.57 and a 12-month high of $145.98. The stock has a market cap of $44.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.27, a P/E/G ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The business’s 50 day moving average is $130.53 and its 200-day moving average is $129.38.

Republic Services Increases Dividend

Republic Services ( NYSE:RSG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The business services provider reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.09. Republic Services had a return on equity of 15.60% and a net margin of 11.54%. The company had revenue of $2.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.89 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.93 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Republic Services, Inc. will post 4.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Investors of record on Monday, October 3rd will be paid a $0.495 dividend. This represents a $1.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 30th. This is a boost from Republic Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. Republic Services’s dividend payout ratio is 43.60%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

RSG has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Oppenheimer set a $139.00 price objective on Republic Services in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Republic Services from $142.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Raymond James upped their price target on Republic Services from $140.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Republic Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $147.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 16th. Finally, Bank of America raised Republic Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $140.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Republic Services has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $142.33.

Insider Activity at Republic Services

In related news, COO Timothy E. Stuart sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.19, for a total value of $2,027,850.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 19,675 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,659,863.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CAO Brian A. Goebel sold 347 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.01, for a total value of $46,848.47. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 6,186 shares in the company, valued at approximately $835,171.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Timothy E. Stuart sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.19, for a total value of $2,027,850.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 19,675 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,659,863.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.06% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Republic Services

(Get Rating)

Republic Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers environmental services in the United States. The company offers collection and processing of recyclable materials, collection, transfer and disposal of non-hazardous solid waste, and other environmental solutions. Its collection services include curbside collection of material for transport to transfer stations, landfills, or recycling processing centers; supply of recycling and waste containers; and renting of compactors.

