Independent Advisor Alliance Buys 7,813 Shares of Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED)

Independent Advisor Alliance lifted its stake in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED – Get Rating) by 128.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,915 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 7,813 shares during the quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance’s holdings in Consolidated Edison were worth $1,317,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. DB Fitzpatrick & Co Inc purchased a new stake in Consolidated Edison in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Godsey & Gibb Associates bought a new stake in Consolidated Edison during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Shore Point Advisors LLC bought a new position in Consolidated Edison in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new position in Consolidated Edison in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC bought a new position in Consolidated Edison in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. 65.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ED has been the topic of several recent research reports. KeyCorp upped their price objective on Consolidated Edison from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. StockNews.com cut Consolidated Edison from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Mizuho decreased their price objective on Consolidated Edison from $100.00 to $99.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 27th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Consolidated Edison in a report on Monday, April 25th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $100.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Guggenheim upgraded Consolidated Edison from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $94.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Consolidated Edison presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $85.91.

Consolidated Edison Price Performance

Shares of NYSE ED opened at $98.10 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.01. The company has a market cap of $34.76 billion, a PE ratio of 22.66, a P/E/G ratio of 10.93 and a beta of 0.25. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $94.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $91.82. Consolidated Edison, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $71.52 and a fifty-two week high of $101.12.

Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.51 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $4.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.71 billion. Consolidated Edison had a return on equity of 7.66% and a net margin of 10.88%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.43 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Consolidated Edison, Inc. will post 4.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Consolidated Edison Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 17th will be paid a $0.79 dividend. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 16th. Consolidated Edison’s dividend payout ratio is presently 72.98%.

Consolidated Edison Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Consolidated Edison, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery businesses in the United States. It offers electric services to approximately 3.5 million customers in New York City and Westchester County; gas to approximately 1.1 million customers in Manhattan, the Bronx, parts of Queens, and Westchester County; and steam to approximately 1,555 customers in parts of Manhattan.

