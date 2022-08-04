Independent Advisor Alliance Has $1.34 Million Stock Holdings in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE)

Independent Advisor Alliance grew its position in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE – Get Rating) by 61.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 18,945 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,231 shares during the period. Independent Advisor Alliance’s holdings in ONEOK were worth $1,338,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. GraniteShares Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of ONEOK by 9.7% during the first quarter. GraniteShares Advisors LLC now owns 13,223 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $933,000 after acquiring an additional 1,172 shares during the period. KBC Group NV raised its holdings in shares of ONEOK by 45.0% during the first quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 517,557 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $36,555,000 after acquiring an additional 160,528 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its holdings in shares of ONEOK by 121.5% during the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 124,348 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $8,783,000 after acquiring an additional 68,207 shares during the period. Tower Bridge Advisors raised its holdings in shares of ONEOK by 7.9% during the first quarter. Tower Bridge Advisors now owns 82,340 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,816,000 after acquiring an additional 6,046 shares during the period. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI raised its holdings in shares of ONEOK by 503.6% during the first quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 61,355 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,486,000 after acquiring an additional 51,190 shares during the period. 65.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other ONEOK news, CEO Pierce Norton acquired 8,975 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 17th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $55.54 per share, for a total transaction of $498,471.50. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 9,414 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $522,853.56. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

Shares of OKE stock opened at $58.98 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $26.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.50, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.76. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $59.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $63.43. ONEOK, Inc. has a 52 week low of $48.51 and a 52 week high of $75.07.

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.89 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $5.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5 billion. ONEOK had a return on equity of 25.33% and a net margin of 8.01%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.86 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that ONEOK, Inc. will post 3.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 1st will be paid a $0.935 dividend. This represents a $3.74 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 29th. ONEOK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 110.98%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of ONEOK from $81.00 to $74.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. US Capital Advisors reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of ONEOK in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of ONEOK from $71.00 to $62.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of ONEOK from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of ONEOK to $71.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, ONEOK presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $68.25.

ONEOK, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in gathering, processing, storage, and transportation of natural gas in the United States. It operates through Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, and Natural Gas Pipelines segments. The company owns natural gas gathering pipelines and processing plants in the Mid-Continent and Rocky Mountain regions.

