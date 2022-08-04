Independent Advisor Alliance Increases Stock Holdings in New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:NYCB)

Independent Advisor Alliance raised its stake in New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:NYCB – Get Rating) by 489.6% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 133,820 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 111,122 shares during the period. Independent Advisor Alliance’s holdings in New York Community Bancorp were worth $1,435,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of New York Community Bancorp by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 18,733,092 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $228,731,000 after buying an additional 570,665 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of New York Community Bancorp by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 15,509,116 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $189,366,000 after buying an additional 85,373 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of New York Community Bancorp by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,014,542 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $97,857,000 after buying an additional 420,378 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of New York Community Bancorp by 14.0% in the 4th quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 5,902,576 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $72,071,000 after buying an additional 722,760 shares during the period. Finally, Cannell & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of New York Community Bancorp by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Cannell & Co. now owns 5,351,440 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $65,341,000 after buying an additional 49,155 shares during the period. 61.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

NYCB has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. TheStreet cut New York Community Bancorp from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded New York Community Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $11.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. B. Riley dropped their price objective on New York Community Bancorp from $11.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Finally, Stephens downgraded New York Community Bancorp from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $12.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.00.

New York Community Bancorp Stock Performance

NYSE:NYCB opened at $10.31 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.26. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $9.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.32. New York Community Bancorp, Inc. has a twelve month low of $8.50 and a twelve month high of $14.33. The company has a market capitalization of $4.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.00.

New York Community Bancorp (NYSE:NYCB – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $377.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $353.96 million. New York Community Bancorp had a net margin of 34.72% and a return on equity of 10.00%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.33 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that New York Community Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

New York Community Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.60%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 5th. New York Community Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 54.40%.

Insider Activity at New York Community Bancorp

In related news, Director Ronald A. Rosenfeld bought 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $13.72 per share, with a total value of $480,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 30,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $411,600. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 1.58% of the company’s stock.

About New York Community Bancorp

New York Community Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for New York Community Bank that provides banking products and services in Metro New York, New Jersey, Ohio, Florida, and Arizona. The company accepts various deposit products, such as interest-bearing checking and money market, savings, non-interest-bearing, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

