Independent Advisor Alliance Reduces Holdings in iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV)

Independent Advisor Alliance reduced its stake in shares of iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 89,273 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,342 shares during the period. Independent Advisor Alliance’s holdings in iShares Silver Trust were worth $2,043,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PYA Waltman Capital LLC acquired a new position in iShares Silver Trust during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Cornerstone Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Silver Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 157.1% in the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,260 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 770 shares during the period. MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Silver Trust in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Silver Trust in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000.

Get iShares Silver Trust alerts:

iShares Silver Trust Stock Up 0.4 %

NYSEARCA SLV opened at $18.49 on Thursday. iShares Silver Trust has a one year low of $16.73 and a one year high of $24.90. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.95.

About iShares Silver Trust

iShares Silver Trust (the Trust) owns silver transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust. The Trust’s each share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in its net assets. The assets of the Trust consist of silver held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Silver Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Silver Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.