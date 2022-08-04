Independent Advisor Alliance Trims Stock Position in GSK plc (NYSE:GSK)

Independent Advisor Alliance lessened its stake in GSK plc (NYSE:GSK – Get Rating) by 1.8% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 33,560 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 618 shares during the period. Independent Advisor Alliance’s holdings in GSK were worth $1,462,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GSK. Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new stake in GSK in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of GSK in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Allegheny Financial Group LTD acquired a new position in shares of GSK in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Tsfg LLC grew its stake in shares of GSK by 67.9% in the first quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 618 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services lifted its position in shares of GSK by 71.3% during the 4th quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 627 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.76% of the company’s stock.

Get GSK alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

GSK has been the subject of a number of research reports. Citigroup reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of GSK in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of GSK from GBX 1,400 ($17.15) to GBX 1,600 ($19.61) in a report on Friday, July 15th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of GSK from GBX 1,775 ($21.75) to GBX 1,800 ($22.06) in a report on Friday, April 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of GSK from GBX 1,740 ($21.32) to GBX 1,900 ($23.28) in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of GSK from a “c+” rating to an “a-” rating in a report on Friday, July 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, GSK presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1,787.50.

GSK Stock Down 0.9 %

GSK Increases Dividend

GSK stock opened at $40.82 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $42.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $43.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $83.01 billion, a PE ratio of 13.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.46. GSK plc has a 12 month low of $37.80 and a 12 month high of $46.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.31.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 19th will be given a $0.383 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 18th. This is a positive change from GSK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. This represents a $1.53 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.75%. GSK’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.30%.

About GSK

(Get Rating)

GSK plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the creation, discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products, vaccines, over-the-counter medicines, and health-related consumer products in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceuticals, Pharmaceuticals R&D, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GSK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for GSK plc (NYSE:GSK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for GSK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GSK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.