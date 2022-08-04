IndexIQ Advisors LLC Acquires New Shares in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

IndexIQ Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 8,792 shares of the Internet television network’s stock, valued at approximately $3,293,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. CapWealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Netflix in the 1st quarter worth about $2,949,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its stake in Netflix by 50.5% in the 1st quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 495 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $185,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Arden Trust Co increased its stake in Netflix by 31.8% in the 1st quarter. Arden Trust Co now owns 2,478 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $928,000 after acquiring an additional 598 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP increased its position in shares of Netflix by 31.1% during the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 8,011 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $3,001,000 after purchasing an additional 1,902 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Netflix by 35.4% during the 1st quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 98,862 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $37,032,000 after purchasing an additional 25,874 shares during the last quarter. 80.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently weighed in on NFLX. Macquarie increased their target price on Netflix from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Wolfe Research lifted their price target on shares of Netflix from $234.00 to $251.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Netflix from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Netflix from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $300.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Netflix from $590.00 to $325.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-three have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $323.92.

Netflix Trading Up 2.4 %

Netflix stock opened at $226.73 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $193.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $283.96. The company has a market cap of $100.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. Netflix, Inc. has a 52-week low of $162.71 and a 52-week high of $700.99.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 19th. The Internet television network reported $3.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.96 by $0.24. Netflix had a return on equity of 30.07% and a net margin of 16.42%. The business had revenue of $7.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.03 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.97 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Netflix, Inc. will post 10.06 EPS for the current year.

About Netflix

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and mobile games across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

