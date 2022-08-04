IndexIQ Advisors LLC Buys 11,950 Shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC)

IndexIQ Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC – Get Rating) by 33.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 48,161 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,950 shares during the quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC’s holdings in Corporate Office Properties Trust were worth $1,374,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Riverview Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust by 212.5% in the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 2,356 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 1,602 shares during the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $106,000. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $127,000. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its holdings in shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust by 10.3% in the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 5,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $148,000 after acquiring an additional 493 shares during the last quarter.

Get Corporate Office Properties Trust alerts:

Corporate Office Properties Trust Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE OFC opened at $27.18 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. Corporate Office Properties Trust has a 52 week low of $23.89 and a 52 week high of $29.64. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $26.69 and its 200 day moving average is $26.80. The company has a market cap of $3.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.23, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.92.

Corporate Office Properties Trust Announces Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 30th were given a dividend of $0.275 per share. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 29th. Corporate Office Properties Trust’s payout ratio is currently 94.02%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on OFC. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust from $33.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust from $29.00 to $24.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 30th. StockNews.com raised shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust from $33.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.80.

Insider Buying and Selling at Corporate Office Properties Trust

In other Corporate Office Properties Trust news, Director Robert L. Denton sold 3,416 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.74, for a total transaction of $91,343.84. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,941 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $105,382.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.85% of the company’s stock.

Corporate Office Properties Trust Profile

(Get Rating)

COPT is a REIT that owns, manages, leases, develops and selectively acquires office and data center properties. The majority of its portfolio is in locations that support the United States Government and its contractors, most of whom are engaged in national security, defense and information technology (IT) related activities servicing what it believes are growing, durable, priority missions (Defense/IT Locations).

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Corporate Office Properties Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corporate Office Properties Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.