IndexIQ Advisors LLC Buys 28,387 Shares of Chimera Investment Co. (NYSE:CIM)

IndexIQ Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Chimera Investment Co. (NYSE:CIM – Get Rating) by 37.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 103,491 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 28,387 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC’s holdings in Chimera Investment were worth $1,246,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Chimera Investment by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,048,647 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $77,779,000 after buying an additional 51,772 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Chimera Investment by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,980,833 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $60,030,000 after purchasing an additional 36,953 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of Chimera Investment by 16.5% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,915,077 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $43,959,000 after purchasing an additional 411,867 shares during the period. Deer Park Road Corp raised its position in shares of Chimera Investment by 25.6% during the fourth quarter. Deer Park Road Corp now owns 2,131,860 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $32,148,000 after purchasing an additional 435,000 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Advisors Inc. OK raised its position in shares of Chimera Investment by 2.2% during the first quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK now owns 1,324,548 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $15,948,000 after purchasing an additional 29,102 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 53.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on CIM. Barclays dropped their price target on Chimera Investment from $11.00 to $9.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Chimera Investment to $9.50 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd.

Shares of Chimera Investment stock opened at $10.13 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.99. Chimera Investment Co. has a 52-week low of $7.72 and a 52-week high of $16.85. The firm has a market cap of $2.40 billion, a PE ratio of 14.27 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.45, a quick ratio of 6.05 and a current ratio of 6.05.

Chimera Investment (NYSE:CIM – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.02. Chimera Investment had a return on equity of 14.02% and a net margin of 27.85%. The business had revenue of $137.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $141.03 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.36 EPS. Chimera Investment’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Chimera Investment Co. will post 1.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Chimera Investment Corporation operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) in the United States. The company, through its subsidiaries, invests in a portfolio of mortgage assets, including residential mortgage loans, agency and non-agency residential mortgage-backed securities, agency mortgage-backed securities secured by pools of residential, commercial mortgage loans, and other real estate related securities.

