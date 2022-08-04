IndexIQ Advisors LLC Has $2.70 Million Stake in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN)

IndexIQ Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Linde plc (NYSE:LIN – Get Rating) by 1.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,447 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 162 shares during the quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC’s holdings in Linde were worth $2,698,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota acquired a new position in Linde during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Rational Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Linde by 134.4% in the fourth quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 75 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Linde in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Linde in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Steward Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Linde in the first quarter valued at about $31,000. 72.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of LIN opened at $300.06 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $149.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.49, a P/E/G ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Linde plc has a 12 month low of $265.12 and a 12 month high of $352.18. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $297.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $304.54.

Linde ( NYSE:LIN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The basic materials company reported $3.10 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.99 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $8.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.39 billion. Linde had a net margin of 10.88% and a return on equity of 13.41%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.70 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Linde plc will post 11.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 2nd will be paid a $1.17 dividend. This represents a $4.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 1st. Linde’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 67.83%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on LIN. Evercore ISI raised Linde from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $355.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Linde from $360.00 to $350.00 and set a “maintains” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Linde in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $380.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America lowered their price target on Linde from $370.00 to $369.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on Linde from $390.00 to $355.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Linde presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $367.60.

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas and engineering company in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; and process gases, such as carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

