IndexIQ Advisors LLC Increases Stake in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

IndexIQ Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Get Rating) by 40.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,903 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,686 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $2,422,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new position in S&P Global in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $822,231,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in S&P Global by 7.3% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,812,872 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $8,878,360,000 after buying an additional 1,277,266 shares during the period. Pendal Group Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of S&P Global during the first quarter valued at approximately $509,023,000. Marshall Wace LLP raised its stake in shares of S&P Global by 396.0% during the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 876,875 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $413,825,000 after purchasing an additional 700,082 shares during the period. Finally, Castleview Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of S&P Global during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,336,000. 94.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other S&P Global news, EVP Nancy Luquette sold 2,287 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $333.74, for a total transaction of $763,263.38. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 5,667 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,891,304.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, EVP Nancy Luquette sold 2,287 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $333.74, for a total value of $763,263.38. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 5,667 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,891,304.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Dimitra Manis sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $336.53, for a total value of $673,060.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 4,839 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,628,468.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

S&P Global Stock Performance

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on SPGI shares. Atlantic Securities dropped their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $440.00 to $375.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of S&P Global from $441.00 to $407.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 6th. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of S&P Global from $462.00 to $417.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of S&P Global from $540.00 to $434.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of S&P Global from $440.00 to $416.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $422.00.

SPGI stock opened at $368.16 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $125.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.56, a PEG ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.04. S&P Global Inc. has a 1 year low of $311.87 and a 1 year high of $484.21. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $344.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $373.02.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The business services provider reported $2.81 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.93 by ($0.12). S&P Global had a return on equity of 31.07% and a net margin of 40.43%. The business had revenue of $2.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.62 earnings per share. S&P Global’s revenue was up 42.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that S&P Global Inc. will post 12.14 EPS for the current year.

S&P Global Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.85 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 25th. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.92%. S&P Global’s payout ratio is presently 24.53%.

S&P Global Profile

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides credit ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and workflow solutions in the global capital, commodity, and automotive markets. It operates in six divisions: S&P Global Ratings, S&P Dow Jones Indices, S&P Global Commodity Insights, S&P Global Market Intelligence, S&P Global Mobility, and S&P Global Engineering Solutions.

