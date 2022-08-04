IndexIQ Advisors LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Independence Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:IRT)

IndexIQ Advisors LLC raised its stake in Independence Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:IRT – Get Rating) by 144.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 82,581 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 48,803 shares during the quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC’s holdings in Independence Realty Trust were worth $2,184,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of IRT. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Independence Realty Trust in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Resources Management Corp CT ADV purchased a new position in shares of Independence Realty Trust in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Independence Realty Trust in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Center for Financial Planning Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Independence Realty Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of Independence Realty Trust by 85.3% in the first quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 1,195 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. 82.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Independence Realty Trust Trading Down 1.5 %

IRT stock opened at $21.04 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $21.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.77. Independence Realty Trust, Inc. has a 12-month low of $19.56 and a 12-month high of $28.42. The company has a market cap of $4.67 billion, a PE ratio of 32.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.94 and a beta of 0.90.

Independence Realty Trust Increases Dividend

Independence Realty Trust ( NYSE:IRT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.09. Independence Realty Trust had a return on equity of 3.65% and a net margin of 24.28%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.18 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Independence Realty Trust, Inc. will post 1.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 1st were given a $0.14 dividend. This is an increase from Independence Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 30th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.66%. Independence Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 86.15%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently weighed in on IRT. TheStreet downgraded Independence Realty Trust from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. KeyCorp decreased their price target on Independence Realty Trust from $29.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on Independence Realty Trust from $27.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Compass Point set a $24.50 price target on Independence Realty Trust in a research note on Monday, June 20th. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on Independence Realty Trust from $30.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.72.

Independence Realty Trust Profile

(Get Rating)

Independence Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: IRT) is a real estate investment trust that owns and operates multifamily apartment properties across non-gateway U.S. markets, including Atlanta, Louisville, Memphis, and Raleigh. IRT's investment strategy is focused on gaining scale within key amenity rich submarkets that offer good school districts, high-quality retail and major employment centers.



