IndexIQ Advisors LLC Invests $2.62 Million in US Ecology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECOL)

IndexIQ Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in US Ecology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECOL – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 54,628 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,616,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC owned 0.17% of US Ecology as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in US Ecology in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. CWM LLC grew its position in US Ecology by 512.0% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 937 shares in the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. acquired a new stake in US Ecology in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in US Ecology by 447.7% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $211,000 after acquiring an additional 5,431 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in US Ecology in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $252,000.

US Ecology Price Performance

ECOL stock opened at $47.99 on Thursday. US Ecology, Inc. has a twelve month low of $26.26 and a twelve month high of $48.09. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $47.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $44.97.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

About US Ecology

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of US Ecology in a research report on Sunday. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

(Get Rating)

US Ecology, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides environmental services to commercial and government entities in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Mexico, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Waste Solutions, Field Services, and Energy Waste. The Waste Solutions segment offers specialty waste management services, including treatment, disposal, beneficial re-use, and recycling of hazardous, non-hazardous, and other specialty waste at company-owned treatment, storage, and disposal facilities, as well as wastewater treatment services.

Featured Articles

