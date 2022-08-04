IndexIQ Advisors LLC Sells 169,217 Shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust (NYSEARCA:GLDM)

IndexIQ Advisors LLC reduced its position in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust (NYSEARCA:GLDM – Get Rating) by 73.7% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 60,389 shares of the company’s stock after selling 169,217 shares during the quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust were worth $2,324,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust during the first quarter worth $129,000. Windsor Group LTD raised its stake in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 123.9% during the first quarter. Windsor Group LTD now owns 185,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,472,000 after acquiring an additional 102,878 shares in the last quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust during the first quarter worth $214,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. acquired a new position in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust during the first quarter worth $1,364,000. Finally, MBL Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust in the first quarter valued at $9,927,000.

SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:GLDM opened at $35.07 on Thursday. SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust has a twelve month low of $33.67 and a twelve month high of $41.14. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.58.

