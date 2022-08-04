IndexIQ Advisors LLC Sells 3,993 Shares of Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. (NYSE:APLE)

IndexIQ Advisors LLC lowered its position in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. (NYSE:APLE – Get Rating) by 5.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 65,146 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 3,993 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC’s holdings in Apple Hospitality REIT were worth $1,171,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT by 15.5% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,405,528 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $151,899,000 after buying an additional 1,260,398 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 130,941 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,115,000 after buying an additional 4,849 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH increased its holdings in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 85,695 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,384,000 after buying an additional 630 shares during the period. Ellis Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT by 5.2% in the first quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 21,450 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $385,000 after buying an additional 1,053 shares during the period. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its holdings in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT by 81.8% in the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 99,285 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,833,000 after buying an additional 44,687 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.99% of the company’s stock.

Apple Hospitality REIT Stock Performance

Apple Hospitality REIT stock opened at $16.50 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.72 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $16.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.91. The stock has a market cap of $3.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.59 and a beta of 1.11. Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $14.11 and a fifty-two week high of $18.69.

Apple Hospitality REIT Announces Dividend

Apple Hospitality REIT ( NYSE:APLE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.03. Apple Hospitality REIT had a return on equity of 2.65% and a net margin of 8.04%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.04 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. will post 1.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 2nd will be given a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 1st. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.64%. Apple Hospitality REIT’s dividend payout ratio is currently 162.16%.

Insider Transactions at Apple Hospitality REIT

In related news, Chairman Glade M. Knight purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $16.22 per share, with a total value of $81,100.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 488,093 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,916,868.46. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders have purchased a total of 7,342 shares of company stock valued at $117,451 in the last ninety days. 6.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on APLE. TheStreet downgraded Apple Hospitality REIT from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Barclays reduced their price target on Apple Hospitality REIT from $21.00 to $19.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Oppenheimer began coverage on Apple Hospitality REIT in a report on Thursday, April 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock. Finally, B. Riley upgraded Apple Hospitality REIT from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.33.

Apple Hospitality REIT Profile

Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc (NYSE: APLE) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns one of the largest and most diverse portfolios of upscale, rooms-focused hotels in the United States. Apple Hospitality's portfolio consists of 235 hotels with more than 30,000 guest rooms located in 87 markets throughout 34 states.

Featured Stories

