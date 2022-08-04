IndexIQ Advisors LLC Sells 51,663 Shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM)

IndexIQ Advisors LLC decreased its stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM – Get Rating) by 72.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 19,198 shares of the company’s stock after selling 51,663 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC’s holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland were worth $1,733,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Hoey Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its holdings in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 84.8% in the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland in the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC grew its holdings in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 42.6% in the 1st quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.38% of the company’s stock.

Get Archer-Daniels-Midland alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ADM has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Bank of America downgraded shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $80.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Monness Crespi & Hardt downgraded shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 18th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $80.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Archer-Daniels-Midland has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $84.55.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of ADM stock opened at $82.25 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Archer-Daniels-Midland Company has a 12-month low of $58.44 and a 12-month high of $98.88. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $79.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $82.42. The company has a market capitalization of $46.11 billion, a PE ratio of 12.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.81.

Archer-Daniels-Midland (NYSE:ADM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported $2.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.43. Archer-Daniels-Midland had a net margin of 3.81% and a return on equity of 15.98%. The company had revenue of $27.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.87 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.33 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 19.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Archer-Daniels-Midland Company will post 6.72 earnings per share for the current year.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 17th will be given a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.95%. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s payout ratio is 25.20%.

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO Vikram Luthar sold 7,500 shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.59, for a total value of $671,925.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 72,302 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,477,536.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Profile

(Get Rating)

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company procures, transports, stores, processes, and merchandises agricultural commodities, products, and ingredients in the United States, Switzerland, Cayman Islands, Brazil, Mexico, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, and Nutrition.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Archer-Daniels-Midland Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Archer-Daniels-Midland and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.