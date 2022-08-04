Insider Buying: Aldeyra Therapeutics, Inc (NASDAQ:ALDX) Major Shareholder Buys 119,392 Shares of Stock

Aldeyra Therapeutics, Inc (NASDAQ:ALDX – Get Rating) major shareholder Perceptive Advisors Llc acquired 119,392 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 28th. The shares were bought at an average price of $5.00 per share, with a total value of $596,960.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 10,023,271 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,116,355. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Perceptive Advisors Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, August 1st, Perceptive Advisors Llc acquired 144,185 shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $5.05 per share, with a total value of $728,134.25.

Aldeyra Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of ALDX opened at $5.80 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 13.60 and a quick ratio of 13.60. Aldeyra Therapeutics, Inc has a one year low of $2.36 and a one year high of $10.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $338.15 million, a P/E ratio of -5.23 and a beta of 1.43. The business has a fifty day moving average of $4.09 and a 200 day moving average of $3.90.

Institutional Trading of Aldeyra Therapeutics

Aldeyra Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:ALDX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.02. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.25) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Aldeyra Therapeutics, Inc will post -1.37 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Aldeyra Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Amalgamated Bank bought a new stake in Aldeyra Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at about $35,000. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Aldeyra Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at about $43,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in Aldeyra Therapeutics by 33.4% during the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 16,809 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 4,212 shares during the period. Finally, PDT Partners LLC bought a new stake in Aldeyra Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at about $82,000. Institutional investors own 62.94% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have commented on ALDX shares. Citigroup lifted their target price on Aldeyra Therapeutics from $21.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 9th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 target price on shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Aldeyra Therapeutics to $11.00 in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Finally, Berenberg Bank started coverage on Aldeyra Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $28.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.00.

Aldeyra Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Aldeyra Therapeutics is a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on the development of novel therapies with the potential to improve the lives of patients with immune-mediated diseases. Two of the company’s lead compounds, reproxalap and ADX-629, target reactive aldehyde species (RASP), which are elevated in ocular and systemic inflammatory disease, leading to elevated levels of cytokine release via activation of a broad array of inflammatory factors, including NF-κB, inflammasomes, and Scavenger Receptor A.

Further Reading

