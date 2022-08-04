Insider Selling: eXp World Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPI) CEO Sells $3,014,000.00 in Stock

eXp World Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPI – Get Rating) CEO Glenn Darrel Sanford sold 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.07, for a total transaction of $3,014,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 42,034,338 shares in the company, valued at approximately $633,457,473.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Glenn Darrel Sanford also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, August 3rd, Glenn Darrel Sanford sold 9,000 shares of eXp World stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.58, for a total transaction of $140,220.00.

On Friday, July 22nd, Glenn Darrel Sanford sold 6,390 shares of eXp World stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.05, for a total transaction of $96,169.50.

On Wednesday, July 20th, Glenn Darrel Sanford sold 41,270 shares of eXp World stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.01, for a total transaction of $619,462.70.

On Thursday, June 2nd, Glenn Darrel Sanford sold 161,985 shares of eXp World stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.06, for a total transaction of $2,439,494.10.

On Thursday, May 5th, Glenn Darrel Sanford sold 9,000 shares of eXp World stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.15, for a total transaction of $136,350.00.

eXp World Trading Down 2.3 %

EXPI stock opened at $15.51 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.87, a current ratio of 2.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. eXp World Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $11.06 and a twelve month high of $55.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.20 and a beta of 3.05. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.58 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $18.63.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

eXp World ( NASDAQ:EXPI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The technology company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by ($0.13). eXp World had a net margin of 2.03% and a return on equity of 41.05%. The firm had revenue of $1.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.39 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.24 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 41.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that eXp World Holdings, Inc. will post 0.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, DA Davidson decreased their price target on shares of eXp World from $34.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 24th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Credit Suisse AG grew its holdings in shares of eXp World by 10.4% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 186,775 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,291,000 after purchasing an additional 17,530 shares during the last quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of eXp World in the first quarter worth about $233,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd grew its holdings in shares of eXp World by 136.0% in the fourth quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 27,810 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $937,000 after purchasing an additional 16,028 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in shares of eXp World by 45.1% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 76,198 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,567,000 after purchasing an additional 23,687 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of eXp World by 5.4% in the first quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 66,987 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,418,000 after purchasing an additional 3,442 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 54.70% of the company’s stock.

eXp World Company Profile

eXp World Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based real estate brokerage services for residential homeowners and homebuyers. The company facilitates buyers to search real-time property listings and sellers to list their properties through its various platforms; and offers buyers and sellers with access to a network of professionals, consumer-centric agents, and brokers.

