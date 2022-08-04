Insider Selling: The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) Chairman Sells $9,777,856.00 in Stock

The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Get Rating) Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 149,600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.36, for a total value of $9,777,856.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 69,749,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,558,809,672.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Charles Schwab Stock Performance

SCHW opened at $68.98 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $125.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.10. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $64.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $75.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The Charles Schwab Co. has a 12-month low of $59.35 and a 12-month high of $96.24.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $5.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.04 billion. Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 15.86% and a net margin of 33.09%. The company’s revenue was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.70 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.93 earnings per share for the current year.

Charles Schwab Increases Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 12th will be issued a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 11th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.28%. This is a positive change from Charles Schwab’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.32%.

SCHW has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Citigroup increased their price objective on Charles Schwab from $87.50 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Charles Schwab from $107.00 to $101.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Charles Schwab from $98.00 to $93.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Charles Schwab in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $75.00 price target for the company. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on Charles Schwab from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Charles Schwab presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $91.83.

Institutional Trading of Charles Schwab

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Albion Financial Group UT grew its holdings in shares of Charles Schwab by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Albion Financial Group UT now owns 7,932 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $667,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Charles Schwab by 18.1% during the 1st quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 810 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc grew its holdings in shares of Charles Schwab by 15.0% during the 4th quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 965 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Charles Schwab by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC now owns 13,031 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,096,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC lifted its position in shares of Charles Schwab by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC now owns 4,576 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $384,000 after buying an additional 133 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.13% of the company’s stock.

About Charles Schwab

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services. The Investor Services segment provides retail brokerage, investment advisory, banking and trust, retirement plan, and other corporate brokerage services; equity compensation plan sponsors full-service recordkeeping for stock plans, stock options, restricted stock, performance shares, and stock appreciation rights; and retail investor and mutual fund clearing services, as well as compliance solutions.

Featured Stories

